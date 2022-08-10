FNB's nod to sponsor Springbok Women, a commitment to women’s sport: SA Rugby

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander announced First National Bank as the new headline sponsor of the Springbok Women’s team, with the bank’s logo appearing on the front of the team’s jerseys.

JOHANNESBURG - A new chapter in South African women’s rugby began on Wednesday morning as the team signed a major sponsor for the first time since the women’s XVs programme was relaunched in 2018.

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander announced First National Bank as the new headline sponsor of the Springbok Women’s team, with the bank’s logo appearing on the front of the players' jerseys.

Funding in women’s sports has been a contentious talking point in the country in recent times, and while lip service has been paid elsewhere, SA Rugby and FNB have shown their commitment to growing women's rugby.

Lauding FNB's commitment SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said: “To have them come on board as principal sponsor of the Springbok Women not only further emphasises their commitment to rugby, but also to women’s sport, for which we are very grateful.”

Many of the Springbok Women’s stars juggle careers and have other hurdles to overcome to represent the national team.

Women’s High-Performance Manager at SA Rugby, Lynne Cantwell, said this was the beginning of a brighter future for the squad.

“We are delighted to have FNB on board in the women's game, as one of our core priorities at this stage is to attract strong and credible sponsors… With this sort of backing we can reimagine what’s possible,” said a pleased Cantwell.

The Springbok Women's team will sport their new jerseys when they face Spain in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Furthermore, the game will be a curtain raiser to the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and New Zealand at Ellis Park.

The team is in its final preparation stretch before the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in October in New Zealand.

Springbok Women will come up against France on 8 October, Fiji on 16 October and England on 23 October for their pool matches.