Contact with seawater in Isipingo must be avoided- eThekwini Municipality

Fish have washed up on the shores of the lagoon as the metro continues to battle extended closures of its beaches because of high sewage and chemical pollution.

DURBAN- The eThekwini Municipality said the city has begun a clean-up operation at the Isipingo beach lagoon, following the discovery of hundreds of dead fish at the weekend.

The fish washed up on the shores of the lagoon, as the metro continues to battle extended closures of its beaches, because of high sewage and chemical pollution.

The municipality has banned public access to the beach. Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said contact with the lagoon and seawater must be avoided.

"An investigation is also underway to ascertain the root cause, the public is cautioned against collecting and consuming the fish, as it is not safe for human consumption," said Khuzwayo .