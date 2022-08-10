EFF's Malema calls on SA men to do more to fight gender-based violence

As South Africa celebrated the 27th national Women’s Day, Julius Malema used the party’s annual rally to call on men to do more in the fight against gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has used this Women’s Day to discuss pressing issues including rape, murder and gender-based violence.

Speaking in the Eastern Cape, he reflected on the killings and rape of women, including that of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee, who was found murdered near a plantation four days after she went missing in Mbombela.

"When the whole family of South Africa is being attacked, where are the men of South Africa to defend their own?" Malema asked.

Malema also used the address to question the role of government in promoting the dignity of the girl child.

"As we celebrate Women's Day, please bring back the dignity of the girl child, especially those who are poor and help them by giving them sanitary pads," Malema said.

Amid rising cases of rape and gender-based violence, Malema has encouraged victims to report their cases to EFF branches if they do not get help from the police.