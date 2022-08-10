East London residents begin mop-up operations after flooding

The same city is still recovering from harsh weather some seven months ago, leaving dozens of residents without homes. The Gift of the Givers' Corene Conradie said that many were desperate to rebuild.

CAPE TOWN - Mopping up operations continue after days of devastating floods in East London.

"It does not look better at all. We went to Mdantsane yesterday and several people were just sitting. They do not have money to purchase any building material, which is the immediate need. What they've gathered from what's blown away is damaged and even if they put it back together, it won't make a stable structure," Conradie said.