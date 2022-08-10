Delft teenage girl caught in gang crossfire, shot and killed

According to a community leader, the 13-year-old was walking to a shop when she was struck by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - A teenage girl has been shot and killed in Delft as the scourge of gang violence continues in parts of Cape Town.

Aqeelah Schroeder was gunned down on Tuesday.

"According to our reports police members received a complaint from radio control and on the arrival at the scene, they found the victim laying on the ground on her stomach with a gunshot wound on her right shoulder. The victim was walking to the shop when she was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs. The suspect or suspects fled the scene on foot" said the police's Frederick Van Wyk.