DA in KZN legislature says new premier must attack corruption

Nomusa Dube-Ncube took the oath of office as the new leader of the government in the province on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The DA in the KZN legislature said new Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube must create a capable state by attacking corruption.

The DA said Dube-Ncube should also prioritise the fight against corruption in KZN.

"We don’t have a capable state in our province, we still dealing with enormous amounts of corruption, fraud and irregular expenditure - and I think if the incoming premier really wants start on the right foot, I think that’s got to be her starting point," said DA leader in the province Francois Rodgers.