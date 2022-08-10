CT man wounded in shooting while dropping off laundry

The latest is that a man was shot and wounded while dropping off his laundry in Voortrekker Road on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's northern suburbs have been rocked by a string of shootings in the past 48 hours or so.

The latest is that a man was shot and wounded while dropping off his laundry in Voortrekker Road on Tuesday.

The police's Wesley Twigg said that the suspects fled the scene.

"The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. An attempted murder case has been registered for investigation," Twigg said.

Meanwhile, there are still no arrests in connection with a double murder in Cloete Street in Parow and in a separate case, one man was gunned down in Delft.