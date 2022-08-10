BPNCC says suspending Judge Hlophe would reverse transformation progress

The Judicial Service Commission last month recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended.

CAPE TOWN - The Black People’s National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) says suspending Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe would reverse transformation progress.

The committee launched a campaign in support of Hlophe on Wednesday.

The Judicial Service Commission last month recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended.

The Black People’s National Crisis Committee claims the matter has become more political than legal. Campaign coordinator, Chumani Maxwele, adds that these developments represent a serious reversal of the political gains of transformation, particularly in the judiciary.

"Any intended move for suspension does not serve the interest of justice, neither does it enhance the proper administration, therefore if anything it undermines the appeal and reviews mechanisms available to litigants," said Maxwele.

The committee is planning a march to Parliament on Thursday. They're expected to hand over a memorandum, outlining their position, to President Cyril Ramaphosa.