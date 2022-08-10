Amcu says Sibanye-Stillwater should also pay for Marikana Massacre deaths

The union's president Joseph Mathunjwa spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of their 10th anniversary commemoration of the Marikana Massacre in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Amcu has called for Sibanye-Stillwater to be forced to also pay compensation, for the killing and injuries of mineworkers, during the Marikana strike in August 2012.

He said while they welcome the compensation of families who lost loved ones during the wildcat strike and those who were left wounded, it's unfair that the mining company has not been held accountable.

The Farlam Commission of Inquiry - which investigated the Marikana massacre- did not find Sibanye-Stillwater responsible for the deaths and injuries of mineworkers in August 2012.

So far litigation taken by families of the deceased mineworkers, as well as those wounded, has resulted in the state being forced to financially compensate those affected.

Mathunjwa said the mining company must also pay. "But the question is why the company is not liable, because the company are partners in crime, they provided the infrustructure for the state to kill their own workers", he said.

At least 300 mineworkers have launched a court bid to sue Sibanye-Stillwater, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, for R1 billion for their alleged role in the violence.

Mathunjwa said he hopes the court will rule in the workers' favour.