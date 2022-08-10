CT Amaphela taxi driver arrested in connection with hit and run

A Metro Police officer was on duty at a roadblock along Stock Road in Philippi on Tuesday afternoon, when the suspect refused to stop.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town Amaphela taxi driver has been arrested in connection with a hit and run involving a Metro Police officer.

The official was on duty at a roadblock along Stock Road in Philippi on Tuesday afternoon, when the suspect refused to stop. The officer was hit and the suspect sped off. The vehicle was recovered, but the driver had fled.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smit, said the official sustained a back injury and some bruises and has already been discharged from the hospital.

"Last night just after 8pm the suspect was brought to Philippi East police station by the vehicle owner. He was arrested and detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and defeating the laws of justice," said Smit.