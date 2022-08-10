ActionSA dissolves KZN PEC with immediate effect

ActionSA on Tuesday said it has become clear that a group of individuals have been allowed to infiltrate its provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal with the intention of creating instability within the party.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Tuesday said it has become clear that a group of individuals have been allowed to infiltrate its provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal with the intention of creating instability within the party.

As a result, the party has announced that it has dissolved the PEC with immediate effect.

In a statement, the ActionSA said that it was apparent that the actions of these individuals were motivated by political forces outside of the party.

“ActionSA’s constitution requires decisive action to be taken under such circumstances to ensure that the vast majority of members, who are committed to ActionSA’s work to fix South Africa, are not subjected to the conduct of those who operate with ulterior motives,” the statement further read.

ALSO READ:

- Facing a string of claims, Musa Kubheka resigns as ActionSA's KZN chairperson

- ActionSA's Newcastle councillor Mzwakhe Mbatha wounded in shooting