ActionSA dissolves KZN PEC with immediate effect
ActionSA on Tuesday said it has become clear that a group of individuals have been allowed to infiltrate its provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal with the intention of creating instability within the party.
As a result, the party has announced that it has dissolved the PEC with immediate effect.
In a statement, the ActionSA said that it was apparent that the actions of these individuals were motivated by political forces outside of the party.
“ActionSA’s constitution requires decisive action to be taken under such circumstances to ensure that the vast majority of members, who are committed to ActionSA’s work to fix South Africa, are not subjected to the conduct of those who operate with ulterior motives,” the statement further read.
These are not victims but traitors!ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 9, 2022
After we discovered a recorded conversation between a former ActionSA member of the PEC and someone in the ANC (soliciting ActionSAs support to protect the ANC in KZN for money), their membership has been terminatedhttps://t.co/pqL0td0Ua8
It said that the idea was to see a series of public resignations citing false pretenses for the purpose of damaging the image of the party.
The party's Michael Beaumont: "ActionSA’s constitution is very clear; any individuals who conduct themselves in such a manner will be immediately removed and we do this precisely to protect the interest of those many members in the structures of ActionSA who are operating with the interest of South Africans at heart with the project to fix our country in 2024."
