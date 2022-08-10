7 Krugersdorp suspects charged with rape

The seven form part of a group of eighty-one who were originally arrested on charges of being in the country illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven of the suspects arrested in the recent police raids, in and around Krugersdorp, have now been charged with rape.

Eight women were raped by alleged illegal miners in Krugersdorp last month while filming a music video. Twenty-one of those arrested in the wake of the crimes, have since emerged as minors. They are now appearing in the children's courts. The remaining 60 are making their third appearances in the dock on Wednesday.

Seven of the suspects who were arrested on illegal immigration charges during the police raids have now also been charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances- in connection with the incident.

This emerged during their appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrates court on Wednesday afternoon. One among them alleges he is only 15. He is yet to undergo an age assessment.

They have all elected to be represented by legal aid, but the court's heard their lawyers haven't taken instructions on bail yet. They had initially abandoned bail.

Speaking outside court, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane wouldn't be drawn to comment on how these suspects were linked to the rapes. She has indicated that based on the evidence, the state believes they have a case to answer. "We can say there's a prima facie case against the 7 who appeared today. We're expecting 7 more to appear tomorrow facing the same charges - multiple counts of rapes, sex assualt and aggravated robbery, " said Mjonondwane.

This brings the total number of suspects being charged with the incident to 14.

Initial reports suggested there were about 20 assailants and Mjonondwane said there could still be more charges added. "We can not rule out the possibility of more people being charged and added to the docket that consist of rape charges as investigations are ongoing, so we'll be guided by the direction the investigation takes," she said.

The suspects who appeared today are due back in court next month.