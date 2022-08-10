60 suspects arrested in Krugersdorp during illegal mine raids due back in dock

The suspects due to appear in the dock made their first appearances last Monday and their second, last Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty of the 120 suspects arrested in the wake of the shocking rape of eight women in Krugersdorp’s West Village last month, are due back in the dock in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They originally appeared as a group of 81 in total but 21 of them have since turned out to be minors and so their cases are now in the children’s court, where proceedings take place in camera.

On the last occasion, the case was postponed to Wednesday for age assessments of another 15 whom questions have been raised about as well as for further investigations and, importantly, an identity parade to be carried out.

While they were arrested only on charges of being in the country illegally, the authorities have indicated that they are trying to link them to the rapes and robberies via, among others, the identity parade.

There is also an order currently in place barring their identities from being published pending the identity parade.

In the event that this has now been conducted, the ruling could fall away on Wednesday.