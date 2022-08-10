10 years after Marikana tragedy, affected families to get update on compensation

Wednesday officially marks 10 years of the wildcat strike at Lonmin Platinum in Marikana that claimed the lives of 34 mineworkers who were shot dead by police, while another 10 died in the events leading up to the mass shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani is expected to give an update on Wednesday on the compensation awarded to those affected by the Marikana Massacre.

It was revealed last year that over R170 million had been paid to victims of the gruesome incident.

Pandelani is expected to outline if any further support will be given to the loved ones of the deceased mineworkers.

He is also expected to give clarity on financial compensation for more than 300 survivors of the massacre.

The families of those killed and survivors of the massacre still want more.

Asenathi Tukela from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri), which is representing 36 families affected by the Marikana Massacre, told Eyewitness News that while some families have received compensation for lost income, the state still had to pay for the psychological trauma caused by the massacre.

“The families haven’t been compensated and Marikana hasn’t been acknowledged as a massacre that resulted in the loss of life,” he said.

