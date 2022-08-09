Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Unorthodox Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died after more than 50 years in the business.

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

Miyake took fashion and style to unimaginable levels that made him the icon of individualism.

He is renowned the world over for his innovative fashion approach and bestselling fragrances.

His business, Miyake Design Studio, was established in 1970.

It has since embarked on the Issey Mayake Eyes Project to showcase an eyewear series.

One of his famous quotes encapsulates his unconventional fashion sense: "There are no boundaries for what can be fabric," said the style icon.

Miyake was also famed for designing Apple founder Steve Jobs' turtleneck jumpers.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2014, he said: “I am most interested in people and the human form. Clothing is the closest thing to all humans.”

