Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

Transnet together with the special investigating unit secured the interim restraint order on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has frozen millions of rands in assets belonging to former Transnet executives Thabo Lebelo and Phatutshedzo Mashamba and their families.

Transnet together with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) secured the interim restraint order on Monday.

It is in connection with claims that Lebelo and Mashamba scored kickbacks from suppliers and tenants of Transnet

property in exchange for helping channel lucrative contracts their way.

The SIU and Transnet are planning on bringing civil action against Lebelo and Mashamba.

In the meantime, they had approached the special tribunal asking it to freeze various assets - including properties they say were acquired with the secret profits the two men earned through their dodgy dealings as well as their pension funds.

In terms of the ruling handed down on Monday, they’ve now been barred from selling, leasing, donating, transferring, or disposing of the properties - which have been placed under the control of a curator.

Transnet’s also been interdicted from paying out their pensions.

The order still must be finalised, though.

The case returns to court in November.