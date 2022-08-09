Saftu's Ntlokotse: Workers must combat GBV wherever it raises its ugly head

Saftu president, Mamolaba Ruth Ntlokotse, said that there needed to be decisive steps against GBV.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called for gender-based violence to be dealt with decisively, saying that society cannot afford to let the current situation continue.

Police figures show that in the five-year period from 2015 to 2020, a total of 13,815 women over the age of 18 were murdered.

"Workers must combat gender-based violence wherever it rears its ugly head. The gender-based violence deforms social relationships in households and consequently, turns children into incomplete beings who are either vulnerable or aggressive because of the social deficiencies created by violence in their families."