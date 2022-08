Reports say Koertzen and three others were killed in the crash in Riversdale.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the most popular umpires in cricket Rudi Koertzen (73) has been killed in a car crash.

Reports say Koertzen and three others were killed in the crash in Riversdale.

They had been returning from Cape Town after a weekend of golf.

Koertzen lived in Despatch in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.