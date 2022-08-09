Go

Ramaphosa: The struggle of SA's women is not yet done

Women's Day is being celebrated under the theme 'women's socio-economic rights and empowerment: building back better for women's improved resilience'.

The Sihlala Sport Ground in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal hosted the national Woman's Day Celebration on 9 August 2022. Picture: @GCIS_KZN/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the struggle of South African women was not yet done.

The president delivered the keynote address at the national Women's Day commemoration in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

"The women of South Africa today have attained a number of rights. They've attained and number opportunities, opportunities that their grandmothers, their great-grandmothers were denied for years and years," the president said.

This year, the day is being celebrated under the theme: "women's socio-economic rights and empowerment: building back better for women's improved resilience".

Gender-based violence is also taking the spotlight once more this year, with the recent rapes of eight women in Krugersdorp again having brought the scourge into sharp focus.

