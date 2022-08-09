Women should be compensated for house work says Ramaphosa on Women's Day

Women’s Day was celebrated on Tuesday, with the national ceremony taking place in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the time has come to pay women for the work they do in the home.

It was attended by thousands of people, among them Minister of Women in the Presidency Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, incoming KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.

The President delivered the keynote address, which was centered on this year’s theme: ‘Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience’.

Ramaphosa spoke about the progress that’s been made in terms of furthering women’s rights and achieving gender parity in the workplace - pointing to, among others, the recent appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Manidsa Maya as the first woman to occupy the seat.

“Our young women today can be stars, they can be judges. The door is open,” said Ramaphosa.

But he has acknowledged there are still several obstacles facing the country’s women - speaking to the wage gap and to the need to pay women for traditionally unremunerated work.

“The time has come for us to pay unremunerated work. The work that women do, and the time that women spend doing work in the home limits their ability to earn money through employment or run their own businesses,” he said.

A strong focus of the president’s speech was also on gender-based violence where he called on South Africans to speak out against the scourge.