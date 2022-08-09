Medical experts hail refurbishment of paediatric ICU at Tygerberg Hospital The public health sector has again benefitted from the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust. Tygerberg Hospital

Paediatric ICU CAPE TOWN - Medical experts say the refurbished paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) at Tygerberg Hospital brings with it the opportunity to expand the scope of training. The public health sector has again benefitted from Carte Blanche's Making a Difference Trust. It handed over the newly refurbished phase one and two of the hospital’s neonatal and paediatric ICU on Monday. #PaediatricHealthcare The Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust has handed over phase I and II of the Neonatal and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities at Tygerberg Hospital @KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/GD6UgSb7nG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2022

Dean of Stellenbosch University’s faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, professor Elmi Muller, explained the university was in close partnership with Tygerberg Hospital to provide clinical training to healthcare workers.

“We train together, undergraduate and postgraduate students, we train specialists, and we also are involved with the ongoing training of medical practitioners who’ve already finished their training. So, having a facility like this, opens up new opportunities, not only to look after patients and look after them better and get better outcomes but also to do more in terms of training.”

Muller, a transplant-surgeon, and National Research Foundation A1-rated scientist is the first woman to be appointed as the faculty’s dean in July last year.

“Improving training in an academic hospital has got a wider footprint, because every specialist that we train now goes into an area where this person can become an expert, and hopefully for the community this will also mean that in the long-run we get better education and better care for patients, so it’s a wonderful partnership and we’re very proud to be part of this.”

The Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust has to date completed 22 projects.