Mbeki encourages KZN ANC leadership to prioritise quality when forming branches

Senior officials from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal met with Thabo Mbeki at the offices of his foundation in Johannesburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has encouraged the newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal to prioritise quality over quantity during the formation of branches.

Senior officials from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal met with Mbeki at the offices of his foundation in Johannesburg on Monday.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma said that the former leader also emphasised the importance of unity as the ANC gears up for its elective conference in December.

"He also made us understand that at this point in time, the economic outlook is the backbone of what must be challenged, how to address the issue of poverty because it is the basis of the backlog that will make people continue to vote for the ANC."