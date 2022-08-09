Maimane: Police stations must offer improved mechanisms to report GBV He and his wife earlier visited Delft police station to assess its ability to serve women who report cases of GBV. Mmusi Maimane

Gender-based violence

One south africa movement CAPE TOWN - Police stations must offer improved mechanism for the reporting of gender-based violence (GBV). That's the Women's Day message from the One South Africa Movement's chief activist, Mmusi Maimane. He and his wife earlier visited Delft Police Station to assess its ability to serve women who report cases of GBV. Maimane highlights a better environment at police stations must be established for victims to come and report GBV cases pic.twitter.com/Cv6CJNkoCa EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2022

Delft residents explained the extent of crime in the community to Eyewitness News.

“Gangsterism is a big problem, drug abuse is a big problem, women abuse is the biggest problem,” one community member said.

Natalie Maimane said there needs to be more support for women who report cases of GBV.

“So when they are reporting this horrible crime, they feel supported. They feel like they are able to come into a place [like the police station] and be taken seriously by those who should be protecting them.”

The Delft Police Station reported the third highest number of rape cases during the first quarter of the financial year.