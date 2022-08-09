Go

Maimane: Police stations must offer improved mechanisms to report GBV

He and his wife earlier visited Delft police station to assess its ability to serve women who report cases of GBV.

One Movement South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Mmusi Maimane/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police stations must offer improved mechanism for the reporting of gender-based violence (GBV).

That's the Women's Day message from the One South Africa Movement's chief activist, Mmusi Maimane.

He and his wife earlier visited Delft Police Station to assess its ability to serve women who report cases of GBV.

Delft residents explained the extent of crime in the community to Eyewitness News.

“Gangsterism is a big problem, drug abuse is a big problem, women abuse is the biggest problem,” one community member said.

Natalie Maimane said there needs to be more support for women who report cases of GBV.

“So when they are reporting this horrible crime, they feel supported. They feel like they are able to come into a place [like the police station] and be taken seriously by those who should be protecting them.”

The Delft Police Station reported the third highest number of rape cases during the first quarter of the financial year.

