Leaked SANDF memo suggests army simply planning ahead - Heitman

CAPE TOWN - As police continue to hunt and strategise on clamping down illegal mining activities, a top defence expert said that tackling the problem required a heavy response, perhaps with backup from the army.

Defence analyst, Helmoed Heitman, was reacting to a leaked internal memo that suggested that the SANDF was on high alert right now, due to the potential for unrest within our borders.

The army has since stated that this document is meant for internal planning, not for the public, and that the president has the final say on whether or not soldiers are deployed.

Violence around illegal mining on Gauteng's West Rand has spiked in recent weeks.

Heitman said that the memo suggested that the army was simply planning ahead, as all forms of law enforcement needed to get their act together.

"We talk about how badly funded the defence force is, the police is also underfunded for what it's supposed to be doing - it's got too few people, perhaps too many criminals but not as many constables and warrant officers as it should have. We could probably make better use of the private security if we put our mind to it," Heitman said.