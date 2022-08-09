KZN ANC: Long overdue for a female premier in province

Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been announced as premier candidate.

DURBAN - THE African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that it had been long overdue for the province to have a female premier.

Dube-Ncube takes over from Sihle Zikalala, who left the post after losing power as ANC provincial chairperson.

And although the party officials claim they did not want him to leave office yet, he did.

During a media briefing on Monday, deputy provincial chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane, said that it was about time for a woman to lead.

"We are way, way, way behind time on that. The province of KwaZulu-Natal, we really needed at some point to make sure that our female leaders are given the opportunity to lead, they have the capacity."