Justice a step closer for CT GBV survivor after missing docket found
Her docket, one of 198 that had gone missing in the Western Cape was recovered with the help of lobby group and NGO, Action Society.
CAPE TOWN - A survivor of gender-based violence said that her missing court docket detailing the abuse she suffered in the hands of her partner had been found.
Janelle Laattoe told Eyewitness News last week that she's been living in fear since 2018 when the abuse started.
Janelle Lattoe missing docket has been found
She says she will now work together with Action Society to help find 197 missing dockets on the Western Cape.
As we celebrate Women's Day, she said that she could now proceed with the court case and finally getting justice.
"I have a big weight off my shoulders and I can finally look at the positive view knowing that my docket has been found. I do have my questions as to what really went wrong and how my docket was lost by senior members of SAPS but after the conference, after Action Society stepped in, I'm definitely more confident the law will take its course," Laattoe said.