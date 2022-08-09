Justice a step closer for CT GBV survivor after missing docket found

Her docket, one of 198 that had gone missing in the Western Cape was recovered with the help of lobby group and NGO, Action Society.

As we celebrate Women's Day, she said that she could now proceed with the court case and finally getting justice.

"I have a big weight off my shoulders and I can finally look at the positive view knowing that my docket has been found. I do have my questions as to what really went wrong and how my docket was lost by senior members of SAPS but after the conference, after Action Society stepped in, I'm definitely more confident the law will take its course," Laattoe said.