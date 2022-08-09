In wake of R400m cocaine bust, Cele admits drug-related crimes rife in SA

He was speaking outside the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday where he attended the court appearance of three men who were nabbed for drug possession.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has admitted that drug-related crimes were rife in the country.

Cele was met by angry community members outside of the court on Monday.

They pleaded with him to deploy more police officers to fight gang violence.

The police minister was flanked by heavily armed police officers at the court.

He was at court to witness the first appearance of three men.

They were caught with 600 kilograms of cocaine which is worth more than R400 million.

The minister also took some time to hear from disgruntled residents.

He praised police in the Western Cape, saying he was aware of all the crime-related challenges in the province.

"You'll remember in July last year, eight people were killed in Gugulethu. Three people have been arrested. SO coming here to work with the police and law enforcement and all those people that are doing the job in reaction and proactiveness is what we see here," Cele said.

Investigations into the drug bust are still ongoing.

The three suspects are expected back in court on 15 August.