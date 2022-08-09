GBV is a men's problem, it has to stop: Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to speak out against gender-based violence (GBV).
Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Women’s Day celebrations in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
This year’s theme is ‘Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience’.
GBV is under the spotlight once more this year, especially with the recent rape of eight women in Krugersdorp again having brought the scourge into sharp focus.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will today deliver the keynote address at the Womens Day national commemorative event taking place at the Silahla Sport Field in Richmond in the uMngungundlovu District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.#WomensDay #WomensMonth2022 pic.twitter.com/AwYEka8VWoPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) August 9, 2022
The president didn’t mince his words, saying GBV continues to be a "stain" Women's Day celebrations.
“Hardly a day goes by in SA without a report of women being attacked, violated or even killed by men. And this cannot continue and this has to stop,” he said.
Ramaphosa put the blame for the scourge of GBV in South Africa squarely at the feet of the country’s men.
“We should not see this as a women’s problem when it is in fact a problem … This is a men’s problem. And it is a manmade problem. We as men are the ones who are causing these problems that make the women of our country to be afraid to walk in the streets, in the pathways of our rural areas.”
He has called on South Africans to speak out against GBV, likening silence to cancer.