GBV is a men's problem, it has to stop: Ramaphosa

The president didn’t mince his words, saying GBV continues to be a "stain" Women's Day celebrations.

“Hardly a day goes by in SA without a report of women being attacked, violated or even killed by men. And this cannot continue and this has to stop,” he said.

Ramaphosa put the blame for the scourge of GBV in South Africa squarely at the feet of the country’s men.

“We should not see this as a women’s problem when it is in fact a problem … This is a men’s problem. And it is a manmade problem. We as men are the ones who are causing these problems that make the women of our country to be afraid to walk in the streets, in the pathways of our rural areas.”

He has called on South Africans to speak out against GBV, likening silence to cancer.