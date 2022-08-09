Gauteng police arrest 32 people, close mining site in Mohlakeng raid

Residents on the West Rand, including Bekkersdal, Zenzele, and Toekomsrus, took to the streets to protest against illegal mining in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said that they had arrested 32 undocumented residents and closed one mining site during a raid at Mohlakeng in Randfontein.

Residents are demanding that illegal miners leave their area and for abandoned mine shafts to be closed.

Protests have rocked parts of the West Rand, with communities taking matters into their own hands by burning shacks they believe belong to illegal immigrants living in the area.

Tensions have been running high in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, as community members call for the total shutdown of illegal mines.

The residents were going door-to-door to root out the illegal miners, saying that they terrorised law-abiding citizens.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridile: "The local municipality managed to close one of the illegal mining sites in the area. Members conducting operations in the precinct have so far arrested 32 people, 28 of which were undocumented persons while one was arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition and three were arrested for the contravention of the Precious Metals Act."

Police said that they would continue to engage with Mohlakeng community leaders and encourage them to allow police to do their jobs.