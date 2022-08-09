Gauteng DA confident it has the numbers to unseat Premier David Makhura

The DA has cited poor service delivery, the rising unemployment rate and corruption during COVID-19 as among the main reasons why Premier Makhura should be removed from his position.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said that it was banking on African National Congress (ANC) factional fights to assist in its bid to unseat Premier David Makhura.

On Monday, the official opposition in the province submitted a motion of no-confidence to the office of Gauteng Legislature Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe.

According to the party, the motion is expected to be debated within the next two weeks.

In a media briefing on Monday, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said that while the ANC had the most seats in the province’s 73-member legislature, there’s a chance that some ANC members opposed to Makhura would vote with the opposition.

"Now I cannot divulge what is happening behind the scenes at this point in time in terms of what our engagements are but I can tell you right now that we are confident of the numbers," Msimanga said.

At the same time, Makhura has referred to the DA’s latest move as a desperate attempt for relevance, insisting that his administration had dealt with corruption and remained committed to ensuring high quality service delivery.