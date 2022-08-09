Fedusa: Little to cheer on Women's Day while injustice against women continues

Activists and experts are using Women's Day to call on women to find their own way of addressing violence against them.

JOHANNESBURG - As the nation marks the 66th anniversary of an anti-apartheid women-led march to Pretoria, there are calls for greater collaboration among women to address issues like gender-based violence and sexual assault.

The most recent gang-rape incident reported in Krugersdorp late last month has brought these issues to the fore again.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in the past referred to violence against women by men in the country as a pandemic.

But the Federation of Unions of South Africa says lip service continues to be paid in the protection of women.

It said that there was little to celebrate on Women's Day while injustice against women continued.

Anti-corruption researcher, Zakhona Mvelase, said that it was time for women to take the lead their own struggle.

"We need to come to that point as women in this country and say enough is enough and say how do we solve this problem ourselves," Mvelase said.

Political scientist Amanda Gouws said that government must do more.

"You have to have justice, police, the prison system, you have to have health, the women's ministry working together and we all know government works in silos," Gouws said.

At the same time, Fedusa is calling for justice for the eight women who were ganged-raped in Krugersdorp, saying that the suspects must be denied bail.