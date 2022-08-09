EFF's Malema slams Zondo appointment as Chief Justice

He said that Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya should have instead been appointed to the top job.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has again slammed the appointment of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to the top post at the Constitutional Court.

Malema was speaking at the EFF Women’s Day celebration in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

He said that Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya should have instead been appointed to the top job.

Supporters gathered at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

Malema also used the celebration to salute the woman of the past like the defiant women of Xolobeni, who defended their land in the Eastern Cape against greedy mining interests and the apartheid regime which undermined them.

Malema said that women like Maya were an inspiration to all but he did not hold back in insulting Zondo.

"The Chief Justice with no brain, the whole brain that is full of fat on top of that brain, that's why he can't think properly," Malema said.