South African women remain vulnerable wherever they are: Malema
The party leader made these remarks during a celebration at the Maluti Civic Centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape province.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has used this Women’s Day celebration to highlight the inequalities faced by women in the workplace, business and even in politics.
Malema raised various issues that people in the province face including poor service delivery and failure deliver on RDP houses that residents registered for years ago.
CIC Julius Malema To Address the EFF Womans Day Rally https://t.co/Embur8zTrhEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2022
“Comrades, women in South Africa live in a difficult situation where they are guaranteed to go nowhere for help. The Eastern Cape is one of the most rotten places.”
He added that women in the country were raped in church and at home by the people that they live with.