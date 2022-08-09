Dube-Ncube got premier nod because other KZN ANC leaders weren't ready - Mtolo

The party said that its chairperson Siboniso Duma and other top five officials, who are already serving as MECs in the provincial government, did not want to take over the office of the premier.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) officials said that none of them were ready to assume the position of premier and that’s why none of them were considered for the post.

The party leadership on Monday announced-KZN Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as their preferred candidate for the position to lead the provincial government.

There has been a question as to why Duma is not being appointed as the next premier, like others who previously held the top position.

The ANC's response is that Duma personally indicated that he was not ready to lead the provincial government.

Other party officials, including deputy provincial secretary Sipho Hlomuka and deputy provincial chair, Nomagugu Simelane, who are also serving as MECs, are said to have also indicated their disinterest.

Party provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo: "In the officials, there are two MECs already, Comrade Nomagugu is the MEC for health, Hlomuka is an MEC for Cogta - but on their own their own said 'we don't think we are ready for premier, let's give it to someone with experience'. Duma said 'I am not ready to be a premier.'"

Mtolo says the KZN ANC officials want someone senior to be one leading the provincial government, and also a person who will be accepted by KwaZulu-Natal residents.