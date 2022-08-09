CT gun violence leaves 2 people dead in Parow, 1 dead in Delft

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding two shooting incidents, which took place in Cape Town’s northern suburbs on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Gun violence has left three people dead in two separate shootings in Cape Town.

Western Cape police said that they were yet to make any arrests in Monday night’s cases.

They’ve appealed to anyone with information regarding the shootings to call Crimestop

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that in the first incident, police were called to a double murder scene in Cloete Street in Parow.

"According to reports, unknown suspects shot at the victims and fled the scene. Cases of murder were registered for investigation," Twigg said.

He said that the possibility that the incident could be gang-related was being investigated.

In the second incident, two men were shot in Erongo Street in Delft at around 11pm on Monday night.

"The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 36-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics, while the 44-year-old was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment."

Twigg said that the motive for the shooting was unknown.