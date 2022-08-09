Blinken unveils new US strategy for relations with sub-Saharan Africa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the strategy as building on "the broad vision of the United States’ engagement with the region' and 'rooted in the recognition that sub-Saharan Africa is a major geopolitical force'.

JOHANNESBURG - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has unveiled a new strategy for his government’s relations with sub-Saharan African, with four focus areas.

Blinken started a tour of Africa on Sunday, with South Africa his first stop.

And following a day of discussions with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, he delivered a public address at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Institute.

Secretary Blinken has described the strategy as building on “the broad vision of the United States’ engagement with the region” and “rooted in the recognition that sub-Saharan Africa is a major geopolitical force”.

And he’s said it reflects the region’s complexity, diversity, power and influence and is focused on what the us will do with African nations.

"Put simply, the US and African nations can’t achieve any of our shared priorities, whether that’s recovering from the pandemic, creating broad-based economic opportunities, addressing the climate crisis, expanding energy access, revitalising democracies, strengthening the free and open international order, we can’t do any of that if we dnt work together as equal partners."

He has highlighted four priority areas which he says are at the heart of the new strategy: openness, fulfilling the promise of democracy, recovering from the impact of covid-19 and a clean energy transition.

And when it comes to the first, openness, he says this involves the capacity of individuals, communities and nations to choose their own paths and shape the world they lived in.

"Too often African nations have been treated as instrument of other nation’s progress rather than the authors of their own," Blinken said.

Blinken says connectivity is also a strong focus and highlighted that the US Development Finance Corporation is putting $300 million towards developing, building and operating data centres across the region.