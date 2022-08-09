15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

This brings the total number of people who have been handcuffed since Monday to 57.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested 15 more undocumented residents at a nearby mine dump in Bongweni, Randfontein.

This brings the total number of people who have been handcuffed since Monday to 57.

Tensions reached breaking point in the community of the West Rand when angry protesters set several homes alight and raided mine shafts in search of illegal workers known as zama zamas.

Residents in towns including Bekkersdal and Zenzele, among others, have taken to the streets to protest against illegal mining in the area.

They have been going door-to-door to root out the illegal miners, saying they terrorise law-abiding citizens.

Rand West City municipal spokesperson Tshidiso Tlharipe said that the situation was calm but police remained on high alert.

“The police is [on the ground] and the community is supporting them.”