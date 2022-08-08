Wesgro, Dubai Tourism on mission to increase tourism in SA and UAE Trade and investment agency Wesgro said that it was expecting a boost in tourism with the help of Dubai and a boost for job creation after two years of lockdowns and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus

Dubai tourism CAPE TOWN - Trade and investment agency Wesgro said that it was expecting a boost in tourism with the help of Dubai and a boost for job creation after two years of lockdowns and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Over R2.7 trillion were lost in this sector. Wesgro and Dubai Tourism said that they were on a mission to increase tourism in South Africa and the UAE. #Travel #EWN #Dubai And with the help of @dubaitourpro it will try and revive the sector. GLS pic.twitter.com/78zFOvAtxB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the tourism industry to its knees but there are now plans in place to save jobs.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander: "Something that Wesgro does is that we work very closely with international airlines and try and attract them to operate directly in the Western Cape. We have 27 direct connections."

Dubai Tourism is also coming to South Africa to encourage people to travel again.

Stella Fubare, who represents Dubai Tourism, said that it was all systems go.

"We welcome travellers from all over the world and this month, Dubai Tourism will be coming to South Africa for a roadshow. We will be visiting Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban."

Wesgro and Dubai Tourism said that now was the time to revive the sector.