WC man on mission to help families in rural areas deal with substance abuse

Through his NGO, Vision of Hope, Julian Plates urges parents to seek help when they see that a family member is struggling with substance abuse.

VILLIERSDORP - A former drug addict is on a mission to help families in rural areas in the Western Cape.

Tik is one of the most used drugs in the province and is crippling communities.

Plates has told Eyewitness News that he struggled with drugs for 15 years.

It was his religion and faith that kept him alive.

"Basically why I started Vision of Hope is because I was once in my lifetime, in my past life, I was in a dark space in my life where I was also addicted to drugs. I was also living on the streets. Seven years ago, God came and transformed my life into the person I am today. I was questioning God about why he took me on that road," Plates said.

He said that it was never too late to seek help.

For now, he will continue to help the community of Villiersdorp.