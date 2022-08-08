Tygerberg Hospital's paediatric healthcare gets a boost The Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust handed over customized units to the facility’s paediatrics ward on Monday. Tygerberg Hospital

Paediatric healthcare CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital's capacity for specialised paediatric healthcare has been increased by upgrades. The Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust handed over customized units to the facility’s paediatrics ward on Monday. Doctors have highlighted the life-changing difference, the more than R10-million investment, will make to the lives of patients. Patron of the Making a Difference Trust, Karolina Andropoulos, says its through partnerships that they are able to make these projects possible pic.twitter.com/RWLqFN1Ajw EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2022

Two ICU rooms have been set up for the post-operative care of patients who’ve undergone cardiothoracic surgery. The ward now also has two ICU isolation rooms.

Clinical Head of Paediatric Pulmonology, Professor Pierre Goussard, says the rooms have also been fitted with top-notch medical equipment: "Firstly the isolation facilities are facilities that we never had before and basically don't exist in most state hospitals to care for the patient's safely but also to look at doctors and nursing personnel's safety".

Since its inception, more than 250 000 patients have benefitted from the Trust’s healthcare interventions.