#Tembisa: If journalists are under attack, who will tell our stories?

Inside Eyewitness News held a roundtable discussion about the attacks on journalists when they cover protests.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Tembisa and Kagiso recently took to the streets to protest different plights.

In Tembisa, residents demonstrated against high electricity prices, while in Kagiso the community expressed their anger at the recent gang rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners.

Both incidents turned violent with residents torching public buildings and vehicles as well as reports of injuries and deaths.

Unfortunately, journalists and media practitioners were not spared.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise recounted feeling unsafe while she covered the violent Tembisa protest.

“I started feeling tension as I tried to enter Esselenpark, I experienced resistance from residents. They started to threaten me asking why I wasn’t there when they started the protest at midnight when they started. I managed to get in because I saw a police - who later told me that I was entering at my own risk because what was going in there was potentially deadly,” she explained an Inside EWN roundtable discussion on Sunday.

Genevieve Quintal – Amnesty International spokesperson who was also part of the discussion said that citizens could measure their freedom based on media freedom in their country.

“What is more concerning is journalists having to weigh their options before going out to stories, looking at whether they will be safe while working wherever they are sent to, becomes a disservice to telling the story.”

South African Police Service spokesperson Lirazndzu Temba was also part of the conversation.

She said that journalists needed to prioritise their safety and take into consideration that the police are trained and can be accountable but that was not the case for protesters.

Listen to the full conversation below.