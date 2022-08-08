Small & medium sized travel agencies call for more govt support

As the travel industry is slowly picking up its tourist numbers, some small travel agencies are still struggling to get contracts with government.

CAPE TOWN - Small to medium size travel agencies have told Eyewitness News that they need more support from government.

The industry was crippled by travel bans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the tourism industry to its knees, but there are now plans in place to save jobs.

The Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency Wesgro's CEO Wrenelle Stander said: “Something that Wesgro does is we work very closely with international airlines and try and attract them to operate directly in the Western Cape.”