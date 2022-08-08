Small & medium sized travel agencies call for more govt support
As the travel industry is slowly picking up its tourist numbers, some small travel agencies are still struggling to get contracts with government.
CAPE TOWN - Small to medium size travel agencies have told Eyewitness News that they need more support from government.
The industry was crippled by travel bans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the tourism industry to its knees, but there are now plans in place to save jobs.
The Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency Wesgro's CEO Wrenelle Stander said: “Something that Wesgro does is we work very closely with international airlines and try and attract them to operate directly in the Western Cape.”
Dubai Tourism is also coming to South Africa to encourage people to travel again.
Stella Fubare, who represents Dubai Tourism, said that it was all systems go: "We welcome travellers from all over the world and this month Dubai Tourism will be coming to South Africa. We will be visiting Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban."
Wesgro and Dubai Tourism said that now was the time to revive the sector.