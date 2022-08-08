Sapu calls re-establishment of abandoned police units to help combat crime

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) management to speed up the re-establishment of the diamonds, gold, and precious stones unit. It said that this would help with addressing illegal mining in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) management to speed up the re-establishment of the diamonds, gold, and precious stones unit.

It said that this would help with addressing illegal mining in the country.

According to Sapu, the unit was closed by former police commissioner, Jackie Selebi.

The call comes amid President Cyril Ramaposa's announcement to establish a new task team.

Sapu added that with around 67 murders reported in the country per day, the re-establishment of other abandoned teams, like the firearm and murder and robbery units, should also be considered.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said: "The miners themselves are terrorising the community using firearms and violence and so on. So, if we also had a firearm unit, that would really look into the physical firearms that are circulating in this country, it would really assist and also contribute positively to the fight against illegal mining."