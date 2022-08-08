SAJBD criticises Dirco for condemning Israel for Gaza violence, Russia silence

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has criticised the International Relations Department for being quick to condemn Israel for the latest violence but being quiet on Russia's invasion of Ukraine six months later, with thousands dead.

JOHANNESBURG - The situation remains tense in Gaza after an escalation in violence over the past few days.

The department released a statement condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza, saying that they had resulted in 10 deaths, including a five-year-old.

Israel has destroyed a number of targets while rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza.

The department said that the international community had an obligation to ensure that international law was not violated.

However, in response, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies disagreed.

The organisation's Professor Karen Milner: "Only the Jewish state is condemned for doing what any other country in the world is expected to do, including South Africa, protecting its citizens. How do Dirco find themselves defending Islamic jihadists in Gaza while fighting them in Africa?"