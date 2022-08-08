SA Cabin Crew Association wants government to assist Mango airlines

The association is fuming over the Air Services Licensing Council's decision to suspend the ailing airline's licenses for two years.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Cabin Crew Association said government needs to step in and un-clip Mango's wings.

The association is fuming over the Air Services Licensing Council's decision to suspend the ailing airline's licenses for two years. Mango has been in business rescue for the past year, after it was grounded.

South African Cabin Crew Association president Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi said government has a responsibility to act: "We believe that the Department of Transport, DPE should be intervening because what in fact this does is ground Mango longer. It basically stifles any further conversations with the new bidder which is going to take over Mango".

Sibanyoni-Mugambi said livelihoods are at stake. "It basically means 700 people that have pegged their hopes on being re-employed into Mango- their hopes have been dashed. People are struggling to find employment. We don't understand quite frankly this decision by the Council. What the Council should have done is simply give them a few months to rectify and be able to maybe finalise the deal in advance", she said.