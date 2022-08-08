SA Cabin Crew Association shocked by move to suspend Mango's licence

The low-cost carrier's licences have been suspended for two years as it's been in business rescue for the past year.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Cabin Crew Association said that it was shocked and disappointed that Mango Airlines' wings had been clipped for now.

The bad news comes just as it seems that Mango found some investor interest, according to recent aviation reports.

The association's president, Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, believes the move is harsh.

"We have airlines like SAA that was grounded for 23 months, never got their licences suspended, we have [SAA] Express and those types of airlines that have never got their licences suspended, so why do it with Mango? We believe the Department of Transport and DPE should be intervening."