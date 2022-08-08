Russia's invasion of Ukraine on agenda in talks between Pando, USA's Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet South Africa's Naledi Pandor on Monday in what has been called a strategic dialogue to reinforce and deepen the US commitment to bilateral cooperation on global issues.

JOHANNESBURG - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to discuss a number of issues with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, on Monday, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken arrived in the country on Sunday on the first leg of his tour of sub-Saharan Africa.

He is set to discuss the war in Ukraine, with South Africa declining to criticise Russia.

Blinken is expected to meet Pandor on Monday in what has been called a strategic dialogue to reinforce and deepen the US commitment to bilateral cooperation on global issues.

South Africa has refused to criticise Russia for its invasion of the Ukraine while the US has been supplying arms to the Ukraine to stop the invading forces.

The visit is seen as an attempt to counter Moscow's influence on the African continent. It comes on the heels of an African tour by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Apart from this, discussions are set to be held on a wide range of shared priorities such as climate change, health, infrastructure, trade and investment.

On Tuesday, Secretary Blinken is scheduled to join in the celebration of national Women's Day.

He is expected to journey next to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.