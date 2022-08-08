Remembering Marikana: YCL, Cosatu Young Workers to march to Union Buildings

August marks 10 years since the Marikana Massacre where 34 miners in the North West were killed at the Wonderkop Koppie outside Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Young Communist League (YCL) together with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Young Workers say they will embark on a protest this Friday to highlight a number of issues affecting South Africans.

On 16 August 2012, the miners were shot and killed by police during a violent and unprotected strike.

Ten people, including Lonmin security guards and police, were also killed in the days leading up to the deadly shooting.

The unions say they will mark the anniversary by marching to the Union Buildings and handing over their memorandum of demands, which include an end to fuel hikes and the scrapping of the last-in-first-out system of retrenchments.

YCL spokesperson Mzwandile Thakhudi said: “We are calling for employment opportunities for young people, to casualisation and absorb all contractual workers.”