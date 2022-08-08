Pandor says diplomacy is the correct channel to use when resolving Ukraine war

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the government is equally concerned about Palestine as it is about the Ukraine conflict.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said diplomacy is still the correct channel to follow when trying to resolve the war in Ukraine. Pandor was addressing the media in Pretoria alongside visiting US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

"We support a search for peace, we are appalled by war, we abhor war because it brings untold suffering which is something we experienced under apartheid," said Pandor .

Opening Remarks by Minister Naledi Pandor at the occasion of the hosting of the South Africa United States Strategic Dialogue, 08 August 2022, Pretoria



Pandor said the government is equally concerned about Palestine. "Just as much as the people of Ukraine deserve their territory and freedom the people of Palestine deserve their territory and freedom," explained Pandor.

Blinken said the US tried to employ diplomacy in the Ukraine conflict: "We don't seek conflict anywhere. We did not want the Russian aggression against Ukraine and we tried very hard diplomatically to ward it off because that's not how we want to be spending our time".