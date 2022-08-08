Old Crossroads residents demand justice for woman found in dirt bin

Last Monday, an elderly resident and her grandchildren spotted a man pushing the bin on their property, and when they shouted at him, he ran away. The deceased has not been identified and there have been no arrests.

CAPE TOWN - Old Crossroads residents are demanding justice - a week after a woman's body was discovered in a wheelie bin.

Ward Councillor Nceba Ntshweza says residents want to see the killer behind bars. "The reason why people were so furious, the body seems to be from another area, and was dumped at the particular house of the elderly women," she said.

To voice their anger, community members will be embarking on an anti-crime and gender-based violence march on Women's Day.

Residents will gather at Imbasa Primary School at 9am.

Eyewitness News has been told a woman living in a neighbouring community has identified the dirt bin, as well as a duvet and a towel found inside it, as her property.